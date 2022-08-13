Rickie Fowler Has Perfect Response To His Quintuple Bogey On No. 18

It was all good for Rickie Fowler on Saturday... and then the 18th hole happened.

Fowler entered the hole in the top 20 of the leaderboard and left it tied for 60th. The five-time PGA winner somehow found a way to card a quintuple bogey to finish things off... something he couldn't help but poke fun at after the match:

How'd you make 9? Well my putt for 8 didn't break right.

Things were an adventure for Fowler on the Par-4 on 18.

After driving his first shot into the pond, he followed up his drop with a penalty shot into the water once again. Following an approach that landed 50+ feet from the pin, he chipped his sixth shot into the rough, before finally getting on the green with his seventh.

But a miss on a six-foot putt made for a nine-stroke effort to end the round. The second quintuple bogey of his career.

It'll take a Herculean effort on Sunday to keep Rickie Fowler's FedEx Playoff hopes alive, but those hopes likely end at TPC Southwind.