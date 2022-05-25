Ricky Williams Has Changed His Name: NFL Fans React

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 05: Running back Ricky Williams #34 of the Miami Dolphins carries the ball during a NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Sun Life Stadium on December 5, 2010 in Miami, Florida. Cleveland defeated Miami 13-10. (Photo by Ronald C. Modra/Getty Images) Ronald C. Modra/Getty Images

The running back formerly known as Ricky Williams revealed that he legally changed his name to Errick Miron.

Appearing on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, via Sports Illustrated's Joseph Salvador, the former Miami Dolphins star said he switched to his wife's last name to create a more balanced relationship.

“I did it probably a year-and-a-half ago, made it official,” Miron said. “Something I’ve been thinking about and talking about and I finally went through the steps and I went to the social security office with my marriage certificate and I went through the process and it was quick and easy and it felt meaningful. It felt really meaningful.”

It will take some getting used to, but Twitter users are processing the news.

Last year, Texas officially changed its stadium name to Campbell-Williams field in honor of two of the program's Heisman Trophy-winning rushers. Fans are wondering if the school will adjust accordingly.

Mirron, who began his career with the New Orleans Saints in 1999, retired with 10,009 career rushing yards. He now offers astrology readings on a website still using his old name.

He said his wife was moved by the gesture, and he finds more meaning in his new last name.