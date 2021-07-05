The Spun

Ricky Williams Has A Message For Sha’Carri Richardson

Miami Dolphins vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers - October 16, 2005Miami Dolphins running back Ricky Williams sets for play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers October 16, 2005 in Tampa. The Bucs defeated the Dolphins 27-13. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Former NFL running back Ricky Williams has weighed in on the suspension for United States sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson.

Richardson, the champion of the 100m dash at the United States Olympic Trials, is facing a 30-day suspension for testing positive for marijuana. The talented sprinter has admitted to the use, saying she smoked after learning from a reporter about the death of her biological mother.

Williams, who faced multiple NFL suspensions due to marijuana use, discussed Richardson’s suspension during an interview on CNN.

The former NFL running back believes Richardson now has an opportunity to be more than just an athlete.

“I went from just being an athlete to being an advocate, and I think this is an opportunity for a young athlete to realize sports is a platform,” Williams said on CNN. “She has a perfect opportunity with so many people in the world having this conversation. So I think she should be proud of herself.”

Richardson had a message for her critics over the weekend.

“I’m sorry, I can’t be y’all Olympic Champ this year but I promise I’ll be your World Champ next year,” Richardson wrote.

The Tokyo Games are scheduled to begin on Friday, July 23.


