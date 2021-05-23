Longtime College Baseball Coach Will Not Return Next Season

A longtime college baseball coach with multiple College World Series appearances will not return next season.

Texas A&M announced on Sunday morning that longtime head coach Rob Childress did not get his contract renewed.

Childress had been the Aggies’ head coach for the past 16 seasons. Texas A&M released an official statement on the decision.

Texas A&M is coming off a disappointing 2021 season.

After 16 years, Rob Childress is out as the Aggie head baseball coach. Here’s the statement released by A&M and athletic director Ross Bjork. A&M missed the conference tournament this season for the first time since 2006. Their streak of making the NCAA Tournament also ended. pic.twitter.com/nL1EwBPI3y — Justin Woodard (@KAGS_Justin) May 23, 2021

While this news isn’t too surprising to the Aggies faithful, it’s still pretty notable. Childress had a lot of success during his time in College Station, Texas.

Texas A&M has announced that Rob Childress will not return next year as head coach of Aggie baseball. During the Childress era, the Aggies won 622 games, five conferences titles and made two trips to Omaha: https://t.co/LSBe9CWd4c — TexAgs (@TexAgs) May 23, 2021

“6 conference titles. 13 tournament appearances. 6 Supers. 2 trips to Omaha. Many players headed to the show. So so many memories,” Texas A&M’s fan section, Section 203, tweeted out on Sunday morning following the news.

6 conference titles

13 tournament appearances

6 Supers

2 trips to Omaha

Many players headed to the show

So so many memories Thank you Snake. @Rob_Childress 🐍#ThankYouRob pic.twitter.com/Q01BMDFNTv — Section 203 (Aggie Alley) (@OlsenSection203) May 23, 2021

While the end of the era is disappointing, Childress has a lot to be proud of. He is widely beloved by his current and former players, which says a lot.

Going to a lot of former @AggieBaseball player reactions on the A&M timeline today, as Rob Childress is truly beloved by damn near every one of them. Hell of a run in College Station for the former Nebraska pitching coach. — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) May 23, 2021

Congratulations on a great run in College Station, Rob.