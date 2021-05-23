The Spun

Longtime College Baseball Coach Will Not Return Next Season

college world series in omahaOMAHA, NE - JUNE 24: The NCAA logo is shown on the field before the Oregon State Beavers game against the North Carolina Tar Heels during game one of the NCAA College World Series Baseball Championship at Rosenblatt Stadium on June 24, 2006 in Omaha, Nebraska. The Tar Heels defeated the Beavers 4-3. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

A longtime college baseball coach with multiple College World Series appearances will not return next season.

Texas A&M announced on Sunday morning that longtime head coach Rob Childress did not get his contract renewed.

Childress had been the Aggies’ head coach for the past 16 seasons. Texas A&M released an official statement on the decision.

Texas A&M is coming off a disappointing 2021 season.

While this news isn’t too surprising to the Aggies faithful, it’s still pretty notable. Childress had a lot of success during his time in College Station, Texas.

“6 conference titles. 13 tournament appearances. 6 Supers. 2 trips to Omaha. Many players headed to the show. So so many memories,” Texas A&M’s fan section, Section 203, tweeted out on Sunday morning following the news.

While the end of the era is disappointing, Childress has a lot to be proud of. He is widely beloved by his current and former players, which says a lot.

Congratulations on a great run in College Station, Rob.


