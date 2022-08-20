Rob Gronkowski Asked If He Could Beat Aaron Donald In UFC Fight

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Rob Gronkowski will be making his return on Saturday night... just to TV though.

The former All-Pro tight end will be on the call for some of the UFC 278 action, along with the rest of his family, Manningcast style.

In some of the promo leading up to the fight, Gronk was asked if he thought he could handle Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald in the octagon. His reponse: "Nahh."

Gronkowski was also asked about Tom Brady ("Yes! Cake."), Mike Evans ("Yes. Sorry Mike..."), Julian Edelman ("... Yeah I could take him down."), DK Metcalf ("He's a freak... but yeah."), and Vince Wilfork ("Oh no, no, no...").

UFC 278 will air on ESPN with two sets of prelims starting at 6:30 PM ET and the main event will be on PPV and ESPN+ starting at 10 PM ET.

The world welterweight championship takes place between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards in Salt Lake City.