Rob Gronkowski Asked If He Would Return To Football If Tom Brady Called

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Rob Gronkowski #87 and Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

For the second time, future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski has retired. But the first time Gronkowski retired, it took a call from Tom Brady to bring him back. Will a call from Brady inspire Gronkowski to come back a second time?

Speaking to ESPN, Gronkowski made it clear that he'd listen to Brady if his longtime quarterback gave him a call. But he stated point-blank that the call would not result in him returning to the football field.

Gronkowski made it clear that he's done with football. He said that he's enjoying what he's doing and looking to find something that he can really get into in this next stage of his career.

“Obviously I’ll answer [the call]. It’s the greatest of all time calling me. We have a great relationship, on and off the field,” Gronkowski said. “We’re friends... But I wouldn’t go back to football. I’m all set. I’m enjoying what I’m doing, and I’m enjoying trying to find what I really, really want to do next.”

That should be the final nail in the coffin of Rob Gronkowski's unretirement plans. If a call from Tom Brady can't get the job done, nothing will.

Obviously Gronkowski can feel free to change his mind at any time. As we've already said, he's come out of retirement once - and Tom Brady himself couldn't stay retired for more than a few months before craving another run.

It's not going to feel like Gronkowski is really gone until we've gone several or more years without him.

Will we ever see Rob Gronkowski in an NFL game again?