Rob Gronkowski Could Have Potential Gig Lined Up For 2022 Season

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 24: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to their NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

With Rob Gronkowski's retirement on Tuesday, many fans and analysts are wondering what's next for the all-time great tight end.

One of the most likely routes for Gronk is a return to the broadcasting world.

Sports media insider Andrew Marchand feels the four-time All-Pro TE could land a role with Fox Sports' NFL pregame show.

Gronk joined the network's pregame show during his first retirement stint in 2019. His career as an analyst was halted when he rejoined the NFL and went on a Super Bowl run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

If Gronk were to join any network, it would more than likely be Fox. In addition to his career history with the network, his longtime teammate and friend, Tom Brady, reportedly agreed to a massive contract with Fox earlier this offseason.

While he may not take the field as a player this coming season, perhaps Gronkowski will continue to be a part of the game as a broadcast analyst.