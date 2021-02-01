Rob Gronkowski Describes His Relationship With Bill Belichick

Rob Gronkowski, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick became almost synonymous through the dynasty they created together in New England.

Through Gronkowski’s nine-year tenure with the Patriots, there were a few whispers of contention between the star tight end and his coach. But, according to Gronk — he’s always had a solid relationship with Belichick.

This being said, the Pro Bowl TE says he hasn’t heard from his former coach since he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to this season.

“I’ve always had a great relationship with Bill (Belichick),” Gronk said, per Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal. “But ever since I got to the Bucs, there hasn’t been any contact.”

Back in 2018, Belichick reportedly wanted to trade Gronkowski to Detroit. If the long-time Pats tight end hadn’t leveraged himself out of the deal, the trade would’ve sent a first-round and second-round pick to New England.

Despite Gronk’s retirement in 2019, the Patriots still had the rights to his contract with one year remaining on his deal. Once Brady took over as Bucs QB in 2020, the five-time Pro Bowler decided it was time to take the field again.

With a chance to revive the iconic duo, Brady pushed the Tampa Bay front office to trade for Gronkowski. The Patriots got a far lesser deal than the potential Lions trade back in 2018, shipping Gronk for one fourth-round pick.

Whether or not this resulted in hard feelings between Belichick and Gronkowski remains to be seen.

In their first year without the legendary Pats coach, Gronk and Brady are on their way to yet another Super Bowl. The duo will look to collect their third ring together — this time with a new team.