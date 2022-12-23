Rob Gronkowski Discussed NFL Return With 1 Team

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Rob Gronkowski visits "FOX & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) Noam Galai/Getty Images

It wouldn't be an NFL season without Rob Gronkowski discussing a potential return.

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end retired from the NFL for a second time back in June and made it sound like he was done for good.

Still, it didn't stop him from discussing a return to the league for a third time. Gronkowski discussed a return to the Bucs, per head coach Todd Bowles.

“It was more of a conversation than anything else,” Bowles said to Rick Stroud. “Usually, when you have to think about playing, you probably don’t want to play. When it’s just a discussion, I didn’t think much of it at the time."

Stroud is also reporting that the Bucs had several conversations with Gronkowski around Thanksgiving since their struggles were getting really bad.

The team was even willing to sign him to the practice squad to get him acclimated with the offense before activating him.

That ended up not coming to fruition, but perhaps the two sides can work something out for the 2023 season.