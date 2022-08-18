Rob Gronkowski, Family Land New Sports Media Gig

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Peyton Manning revealed that Rob Gronkowski and his family will be hosting a "ManningCast" for the UFC.

“You could not get a more perfect group of guys to host it,” Peyton Manning tells Variety in an interview. They “are a close family. They are fun. They are not afraid to laugh," Manning added.

The new show will aptly be named "UFC 278 with The Gronks." This isn't the first time fans have heard the news about the new show.

Gronk teased the news earlier this week as well.

Manning said Gronk was the one who reached out about doing more in the media world after one specific ESPN appearance.

"His team is the one that reached out about possibly doing something once they knew we were looking to expand,”Manning said in the interview. “We kind of jumped at the opportunity and it all came together pretty quickly."

Gronk should fit right into the media world.