Rob Gronkowski Had Brutally Honest Response To Antonio Brown Question

Rob Gronkowski at the Super Bowl.TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski had a very “Gronk” response when asked about Antonio Brown’s early exit on Sunday.

Per Megan Gailey, Gronkowski responded, “I dunno I was out there smashing my head against 300 pound linemen.”

Antonio Brown left the field of play on the opposite side while the Bucs were working on offense. So it’s likely Gronk didn’t see AB leave until the game was over with.

Tampa Bay was more focused on trying to pull out a win against the lowly New York Jets. Which they ended up doing in the game’s final seconds.

When the mercurial wideout exited, the Bucs found themselves down 24-10. However, Tom Brady led the team on a rally and finished it with a 33-yard strike to Cyril Grayson with just 15 seconds on the clock.

Brady finished 34-50, throwing for 410 yards and three touchdowns to one pick. Gronkowski was the team’s leading receiver in the comeback win. Nabbing seven balls for 115 yards, while also contributing in the blocking department.

Tampa Bay moved to 12-4 with the win. After clinching the team’s first NFC South title since 2007 last week.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.