Rob Gronkowski Has Career Advice For Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 01: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers drops back to pass during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on January 01, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers had some fascinating comments about his future on Tuesday afternoon.

He made his regular appearance on the Pat McAfee Show and said that he's not sure if he's going to return next season after the Packers missed the playoffs this season. He also said that he thinks he can still play and win MVP, but it has to be in the right situation.

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski saw those quotes and said Rodgers should be thinking more about Super Bowls, than MVPs.

"I'm totally fine with everything he said except one major part and that's the MVP. Like bro, why are you thinking MVP? Don't you want Super Bowls? I think Super Bowls are five times greater than an MVP Award," Gronkowski said.

Gronkowski makes a great point, especially since it's been 12 years since Rodgers played in a Super Bowl. He won that game against the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25.

Since then, the Packers have done everything in their power to get back to a Super Bowl with Rodgers at the helm, but it hasn't gone their way.

Maybe Rodgers will change his tune a bit with different comments in the future.