Rob Gronkowski Has Honest Admission About Reunion With Tom Brady

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 23: Rob Gronkowski #87 and Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talk prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium on November 23, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Rob Gronkowski is more than willing to reunite with his buddy Tom Brady... just not on the football field.

In a conversation with USA Today's Mackenzie Salmon, the retired All-Pro said that while he “could definitely help out” the Buccaneers' offense this year, he'd rather Tom join his team at FOX. Something that the GOAT is scheduled to do once he takes off the shoulder pads for good.

That would be a great team to have him here at FOX. You know, he’s a commentator, I’m an analyst. We’re going back and forth a little bit to each each other. That would be a lot of fun. ... He’s got incredible football knowledge, and it’s just gonna be wonderful once he gets to the FOX studio and he’s able to share it.

Gronkowski said that he knows Brady will have plenty of options to weigh during next year's free agency period. But thinks the best team he could join is the one on-air with him.

That may be the best option. He’s definitely, you know, he’s a free agent. He can weigh out every option, whatever team he wants to play for, or if he wants to go in that booth and come join me, and we can be, you know, the tag team champions in the world.

Can't blame Gronk for trying.