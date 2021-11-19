Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski seems optimistic about his playing chances for Monday Night Football.

He spoke to the media on Friday afternoon and repeatedly told them that the arrow is pointing up towards him suiting up.

Rob Gronkowski just told us, “The arrow’s pointing up towards playing” Monday night. He said that multiple times talking to us. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) November 19, 2021

Gronkowski has missed five games this season due to a multitude of injuries. He has suffered back spasms, cracked ribs, and a punctured lung.

Thursday and Friday were the first days that Gronkowski had practiced in full since suffering those injuries.

His last game came on Oct. 31 against the New Orleans Saints but had to leave early. Before that, he played on Sept. 26 against the Los Angeles Rams and had four receptions for 55 yards with a long of 26.

Gronkowski’s best game came against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 9 (opening night). He had eight receptions for 90 yards, plus two touchdowns.

Having him back will do wonders for the Tampa Bay offense as it’s been banged up for large stretches of this season. Chris Godwin has missed some action, as has Antonio Brown with their respective injuries.

The Bucs will look to get to 7-3 and snap this two-game losing streak against the Giants.

Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday night.