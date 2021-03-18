Rob Gronkowski Jokes About Why Tom Brady Threw Lombardi Trophy

With seven Super Bowl titles to his name, Tom Brady has hoisted the Lombardi Trophy more than anyone in NFL history.

While we’ve seen plenty of Brady-Super Bowl celebrations in the past, this year’s events gave us new look at the all-time great quarterback. Usually fairly reserved in his celebrations with the New England Patriots, Brady let loose during his championship boat parade with the Super Bowl LV champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

One of the most notable moments from the parade in Tampa was a risky move from the 21-year NFL veteran: tossing the Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another.

This angle of Tom Brady throwing the Lombardi Trophy to Gronk's boat 😳 (via _misstwelve/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/0WtkbXtrKh — ESPN (@espn) February 10, 2021

First-year Tampa Bay tight end Rob Gronkowski was one of the few players on the receiving boat. As a famously fun-loving guy, Gronk was thrilled by his quarterback’s antics.

During an appearance on the “10 Questions with Kyle Brandt” podcast, the Bucs TE and long-time teammate of Brady’s joked about why his QB made that questionable decision.

“That is how you celebrate a Super Bowl because you celebrate 600 times so you gotta step it up a little bit when you’re at a parade,” Gronkowski said.

“He’s held that trophy many times and he’s like ‘Man, I want my teammates to hold the trophy. They’ve never held it before. So that’s why he tossed it to (backup TE Cameron Brate), cause he looked at me and he said, ‘Rob’s held it many times too.’ So, he threw it to Cam and Cam made that amazing catch.”

Recently re-upping his Buccaneers contract with a one-year extension through 2022, this successful pass certainly won’t be the last completion for Brady in Tampa Bay.