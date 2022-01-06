Rob Gronkowski Makes His Pick For NFL MVP Very Clear

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady have been teammates for each of their 11 seasons of overlap in the NFL. And through that time, the tight end/quarterback duo have established themselves as one of the most dominant forces in the league.

In now his 22nd NFL season, a 44-year-old Brady finds himself firmly in the MVP conversation yet again.

Gronk is in full support of his quarterback as the best player in the league — this year and every other year as well.

“Tom’s the MVP every year,” Gronk said, per NBC’s Pro Football Talk. “The way that he adjusts on the fly to his personnel, just trying to get the ball into the best player’s hands or the best matchup on that current play. He’s just always ready to go no matter what the situation is. So he’s MVP every year, baby.”

Through 16 games in 2021, Brady leads the NFL in passing attempts (682), pass completions (456), passing yards (4,990), passing touchdowns (40) and yards per game (311.9).

Gronkowski is marveling at his QB’s ability to perform at such a high level every year.

“It’s just cool to be part of history,” Gronkowski said. “It’s unbelievable. It shows what his work ethic is, how dedicated he is to the game of football, and how talented he is. The determination, week in and week out, is just unbelievable. It’s just surreal how he’s pulling it off at age 44, coming out here like he’s in his 20s still and just winging that ball, zipping it where it needs to be, making fantastic throws, week in and week out. It’s just an honor to be a part of.”

Brady currently sits second in MVP odds (+550) behind Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers.