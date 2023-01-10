Rob Gronkowski Makes Opinion On Single Tom Brady Clear

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Rob Gronkowski #87 and Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Just a few weeks ago, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen announced their divorce following months of speculation regarding their marriage.

In the weeks since, Brady has made it clear he's been focusing on football and his children. Longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski has also been there to support him.

Gronk spoke with Page Six about Brady in the leadup to his annual Gronk Beach Party.

“As a friend and a teammate of Tom’s through my whole career of 11 years, you just always send your support and love to him,” he said.

Here's more of what he said, via Page Six:

“Even when I’m not playing with him, [I] love to see him be successful,” Gronkowski, 33, adds. “His resume, his discipline is second to none. He’s just such a great teammate. You want to see nothing but success for him.”

Despite their friendship, Brady hasn't been able to lure Gronk out of retirement for a second time. The GOAT will go into the playoffs without his longtime friend to rely on - at least on the field.

Tampa Bay hosts the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.