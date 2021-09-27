MRI Results Are Reportedly In For Rob Gronkowski

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, 34-24. This was the first loss of the regular season for Tom Brady’s team.

Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski took a huge hit in the loss, as he was forced to depart the contest with an apparent injury.

The hit looked pretty bad.

Thankfully, Gronkowski is reportedly doing OK.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters following the game that Gronkowski had an MRI on his ribs. The MRI results reportedly came back negative, meaning Gronkowski avoided major injury.

Bruce Arians says Rob Gronkowski had an MRI on his ribs and they came back negative. — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) September 26, 2021

Gronkowski has been playing at a really high level this season. He was one of the most-productive tight ends in the league during the season’s first two weeks.

The Buccaneers will need him to stay healthy in order to make a deep run moving forward. Thankfully, Gronk appeared to avoid major injury on Sunday.