The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

MRI Results Are Reportedly In For Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski warming up before the NFC Championship.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 24: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to their NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, 34-24. This was the first loss of the regular season for Tom Brady’s team.

Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski took a huge hit in the loss, as he was forced to depart the contest with an apparent injury.

The hit looked pretty bad.

Thankfully, Gronkowski is reportedly doing OK.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters following the game that Gronkowski had an MRI on his ribs. The MRI results reportedly came back negative, meaning Gronkowski avoided major injury.

Gronkowski has been playing at a really high level this season. He was one of the most-productive tight ends in the league during the season’s first two weeks.

The Buccaneers will need him to stay healthy in order to make a deep run moving forward. Thankfully, Gronk appeared to avoid major injury on Sunday.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.