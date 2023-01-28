Rob Gronkowski Names The Non-Quarterback That Will Have 'Breakout' Game This Weekend

With the conference title games set for this weekend, former All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski caught up with The Spun to discuss a plethora of trending topics in the NFL.

During this one-on-one discussion, Gronkowski was asked which non-quarterback needs to step up this Sunday.

Gronkowski revealed that he envisions a big game from Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones.

"I’m gonna have to say Chris Jones, defensive tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs," Gronkowski told The Spun. "Unbelievable player. Wrecks havoc on QBs.

"But what’s mind-blowing is that he doesn’t have a career sack in the playoffs. He’s had some great games in the playoffs - he’s a Super Bowl champion. I just don’t understand how he hasn’t had a sack. Things just must not be going in his favor. But he’s a team player. I can tell you this: He’s going to have a breakout game, he’s going to step up and have a sack or two this weekend."

Jones had an incredible regular season with the Chiefs, racking up 44 tackles and 15.5 sacks.

If the Chiefs are going to win the AFC Championship, they'll need Jones to get after Joe Burrow.