Rob Gronkowski Reacts To Tom Brady, Joe Burrow Comparisons

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots talks with Tom Brady #12 in the second half during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tight end Rob Gronkowski was Tom Brady's favorite pass catcher for a decade, so he has an idea of why people are comparing him to Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Appearing on Up & Adams, host Kay Adams asked Gronkowski what similarities he sees between the two star quarterbacks. Gronkowski explained that he's felt that Burrow's game was reminiscent of Brady dating back to the LSU-Clemson national title game in 2020.

"I was sitting there looking like (mouth wide open). This guy literally reminds me of Tom Brady - to the T. His presence in the pocket, how calm he is and just the way he's able to read the field and read what the defense is doing. It doesn't matter if you have the best arm in the NFL, if you have the strongest quarterback. If you can read a defense, place the ball where the defenders aren't, that's what makes you a top, great QB in the NFL and Joe Burrow has that, just like Tom Brady," Gronkowski said.

Adams called it "high praise" from Gronkowski and so did just about everyone else who saw the clip.

Both quarterbacks made the Super Bowl in their second NFL season, so that's already a parallel. Though unlike Brady, Burrow couldn't seal the deal in his Super Bowl debut.

