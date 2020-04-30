Rob Gronkowski Releases Statement On Buccaneers Playbook Story

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski has responded this evening to a story about him having the team’s playbook a month before the New England Patriots trade him.

Gronkowski, who came out of retirement to play with Tom Brady, was traded from New England to Tampa Bay earlier this month. The trade was made official last week.

The former All-Pro tight end said on the Bud Light Seltzter “Drafterparty” that he had been studying the Bucs’ playbook for a month.

“I was in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers playbook four weeks ago, and I wasn’t even on the team,” he said.

ProFootballTalk wrote up Gronkowski’s comment earlier Wednesday, noting that it could spark an investigation by the NFL.

While Gronk having the playbook may not be a rules violation in and of itself, how he got it could be. Until he was traded last week from New England to Tampa Bay, Gronkowski continued to be under contract with the Patriots. If the Buccaneers were having direct communications with Gronk about joining the team, and if getting him the playbook was simply part of the process, that could be a potential problem for Tampa Bay.

Gronkowski responded to the story on Wednesday night. He says he was joking around.

“This is seriously a story?” Gronkowski wrote in a Twitter statement. “Lol! I was just joking around with Sage as I was pretty much the whole time that night when I was co-hosting that show.”

Gronkowski added that he “just received” his team-issued tablet today, but that “no playbook” was needed for him to succeed.

“Gronk run, Gronk catch ball,” he joked.