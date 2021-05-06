Rob Gronkowski Responds To Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Admission

Last week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady made headlines with a bold hypothetical statement. The all-time great claimed he would give up two of his seven Super Bowl rings to notch a perfect season on his NFL resume.

Joining the #Greeny podcast on Wednesday, Brady’s longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski explained why he wouldn’t make that trade — and it’s not because he has three less title rings.

The superstar tight end believes a perfect season could already be on the horizon.

“I wouldn’t want to trade in any because I think there’s a chance, you know, in my life to be on a team like that,” Gronkowski said. “So, I don’t feel like I have to trade in any Super Bowl rings. I see in the future I have a chance, you know, to be on a team like that, so I ain’t trading any rings. I just got to keep going for it.”

With the kind of talent returning on the Bucs roster in 2021, Gronk could be hinting at a season of this caliber as soon as next year. Returning every starter on both sides of the ball from last year’s Super Bowl-winning squad, Tampa Bay became the first team in the modern era to accomplish this feat earlier in the offseason.

Entering the playoffs as a No. 5 seed after logging an 11-5 regular season record, the Bucs have a long way to go towards perfection in 2021. That being said, the team really began to mesh in the late stages of the year — closing the season out with eight straight wins.

As if Brady and Gronkowski have anything left to prove, a perfect season would be a shiny new addition to their already sterling NFL careers.