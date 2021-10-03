Rob Gronkowski Reveals Extremely Painful Injury News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without star tight end Rob Gronkowski against the New England Patriots on Sunday night.

Gronkowski was excited to make his return to New England, along with Tom Brady, though some painful injuries have gotten in the way.

The Buccaneers ruled Gronkowski out earlier this week. In fact, he’s so banged up that he was unable to make the trip.

Gronkowski recently revealed to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer that he’s suffering from multiple painful injuries.

“Rob Gronkowski tells me he actually has “four cracked ribs, one broken rib and a punctured lung” which is about the only thing that would have kept him out of this game! So much more damage than was out there,” Glazer shared.

Yikes.

The Buccaneers are expected to be without their star tight end for multiple weeks. However, knowing Gronk, it would not be surprising if he comes back sooner.

The Bucs and the Patriots are set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NBC.