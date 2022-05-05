Rob Gronkowski Reveals His Timeline: NFL World Reacts

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: (L-R) Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attend the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and The Hollywood Reporter Celebration of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards Season and Unveiling of the Golden Globe Ambassadors at Catch on November 14, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

It seems like we could be waiting a while to learn of Rob Gronkowski's intentions for the 2022 NFL regular season.

The star NFL tight end has yet to commit to playing - or retiring - and it doesn't sound like he plans on making a decision anytime soon. Gronkowski revealed this week that whenever he makes a decision, he'll need just two weeks to get into real football shape.

If that's truly the case, it makes sense for Gronkowski to wait until the summer months to make a final season.

“I feel like I can get ready at any time for football, like it’ll take me two weeks only, so, I’m not really worried about it,” Gronkowski said, per the New York Post. “It’s just cool just to be doing other things and enjoying them.”

NFL fans have taken to social media to react to Gronkowski's announcement.

"I 100% believe that," one fan wrote.

"Also needed to prepare for p--- test," another fan joked.

Gronk, who won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2020, has said that he'll only be coming back to Tampa Bay if he decides to play another season.

The Buccaneers could look to further sweeten a deal, too.

Do you see Gronk coming back?