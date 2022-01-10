Rob Gronkowski Reveals How He’ll Be Spending His Bonus

The Spun

Rob Gronkowski at the Super Bowl.TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Rob Gronkowski had a major contract incentive during Sunday afternoon’s win over the Carolina Panthers.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end needed seven catches and 85 yards to hit a $1 million contract incentive. Tom Brady made sure his go-to tight end got it.

Gronkowski finished the game with seven catches for 137 yards.

Following the game, Gronkowski revealed how he’ll be spending some of that $1 million contract bonus money.

“It’s cool to hit those,” he said. “Gonna have to bring out all the tight ends out to dinner, couple of the quarterbacks. I don’t bring Tom (Brady). I’ll bring the backup quarterbacks out to dinner and all that good stuff. Take my coach out to dinner. Everybody’s expecting a little handout.”

Gronkowski has previously said that he only spends money earned through endorsements, as he likes to save all of his contract money for retirement.

Perhaps he can dip into something for a nice dinner, though.

