Rob Gronkowski Reveals How Long He'd Need To Get In Shape

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Rob Gronkowski has yet to decide whether he'll return for another NFL season. While the tight end hasn't given any indication of which direction he's leaning toward, he doesn't seem to think the clock is ticking.

While promoting his upcoming hosting duties on Nickelodeon's Kids Choice Award, Gronkowski told The New York Post's Jaclyn Hendricks that he won't need much time to get back into playing shape.

“I feel like I can get ready at any time for football, like it’ll take me two weeks only, so, I’m not really worried about it,” Gronkowski said. “It’s just cool just to be doing other things and enjoying them.”

He's at least narrowed down his choices to two options. Per TMZ Sports, Gronkowski said he'll either go back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or retire.

Until then, the 32-year-old is more focused on his latest venture. Gronkowski said Tom Brady "deserves to get slimed" for his short-lived retirement.

Gronk returned from a year-long retirement to score seven touchdowns in 2020, so he should probably be trusted to handle a condensed offseason if coming back for his 12th season.

Although the Buccaneers drafted tight end Cade Otton with the No. 106 pick, Tom Brady and Co. would likely welcome back Gronkowski with open arms.