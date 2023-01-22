Rob Gronkowski Reveals How Tom Brady Will Make His Decision

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Rob Gronkowski visits "FOX & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) Noam Galai/Getty Images

Tom Brady has another big decision to make regarding his football future.

He briefly retired after the 2021-22 season before announcing his comeback six weeks later. He's now a free agent heading into the 2023 season so he can go anywhere he chooses if he decides to keep playing.

Rob Gronkowski, who was a longtime teammate of Brady, thinks that the latter will play next year but it'll be on a team that makes him the most excited to play.

"Whatever opportunity makes him the most excited to play the game of football, that’s where he will be next year,” Gronkowski said, (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk).

Brady has already been linked to the Las Vegas Raiders since Josh McDaniels (his former offensive coordinator), is their head coach. He's also been linked to the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans since they also have questions about their quarterback situation.

There's no doubt that Brady can still play but it remains to be seen where he thinks he has the best chance of winning an eighth championship.