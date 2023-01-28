Rob Gronkowski Reveals What Is More Likely: His Comeback Or Tom Brady's Retirement

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Rob Gronkowski #87 and Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Rob Gronkowski is a longtime friend and former teammate of NFL superstar Tom Brady.

If anyone has any idea what Brady is going to do next, it's Gronk.

During a recent Q&A with our Tzvi Machlin, the all-time great tight end answered an interesting question:

"Which seems more likely: Tom Brady retires this year, or Rob Gronkowski unretires this year?"

"I would say the more likely scenario is Tom Brady retiring," Gronk responded.

Both Gronkowski and Brady have been known to retire and unretire. Gronk came out of retirement to join Brady in Tampa Bay prior to the 2020 season, and Brady came back for another season after a brief retirement this past offseason.

Brady's next move is still up in the air. He could retire, return to Tampa Bay or join a new team in free agency.

Of course, Gronk can only speak for himself — so it appears the tight end won't be returning to the NFL gridiron anytime soon.