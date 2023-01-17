Rob Gronkowski Reveals Which NFL Team He Roots For Now

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Rob Gronkowski #87 and Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski made an appearance on the New Heights podcast with fellow NFL players Jason and Travis Kelce.

During his time on the show, Gronk revealed which team he's rooting for. Unfortunately, it's not Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - who were eliminated on Monday night.

No, Gronk is cheering for an AFC East team. He revealed he was in talks about potentially signing with the Buffalo Bills and is now pulling for the team.

"Okay, now I’m retired again, so I wanna bring this back up: I’m kind of a Buffalo Bills fan now, again,” Gronk said. “Now that I’m not playing no more, I’m like, ‘Dang.’ And I thought about it, how cool that would be to play for the Buffalo Bills."

Gronkowski already came out of retirement once, to play for the Buccaneers. It seems he was close to doing so a second time for the chance to play alongside Josh Allen and the Bills.

He'll be cheering for the Bills this weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals.