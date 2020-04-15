Video: Rob Gronkowski Addresses ‘Rumors’ That Are Swirling

Is retired NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski considering a comeback for the 2020 season? That’s the question everyone wants answered right now.

Gronkowski, 30, did not play the 2019 NFL season. He retired following the Patriots’ Super Bowl-winning 2018 season, but seemed to leave the door open for a return.

Now that Tom Brady has officially signed in Tampa Bay, might Gronkowski consider forcing his way to the Buccaneers? Speculation is growing.

Earlier this week, a Twitter account belonging to PFT Commenter of Barstool Sports tweeted that Gronkowski was considering a comeback. That rumor grew on Wednesday following a report which stated the Bucs are trying to trade tight end O.J. Howard.

Gronkowski has gone as far to address the “rumor” during an Instagram Live on Wednesday evening.

Bucs GM Jason Licht was asked about Gronkowski earlier in the week. He didn’t say much.

“Well he’s doing a pretty good job in WrestleMania right now,” Licht told Jenna Laine of ESPN. “I have no idea if he’d want to play.”

If he does want to play, you would think Tampa Bay would have interest. New England still controls Gronkowski’s rights, though, so perhaps a trade could surface.

Patriots wouldn't have a ton of leverage on Gronkowski. If he only wanted to return to play with Brady, there's no competition from other teams. So a low-round pick from Bucs would give them something for nothing essentially. Again, this is presuming he wants to play again. https://t.co/2n19yzhuji — Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 15, 2020

Gronkowski was the best tight end in the NFL – maybe the best tight end ever – during his time with the Patriots. Brady would obviously love to have him in Tampa Bay, but several dominoes would have to fall to make that happen.

Perhaps one will fall soon, though.