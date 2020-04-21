Rob Gronkowski Has A Telling Comment On His NFL Future

Rob Gronkowski has been retired from the NFL for about a year. Is the former All-Pro tight end considering a comeback?

The former New England Patriots star has been rumored to have interest in teaming up with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers have reportedly been shopping tight end O.J. Howard, leading to more speculation.

Gronkowski has been pretty quiet about a potential NFL comeback, but he opened up a little bit this week while speaking to Andy Cohen.

The 30-year-old tight end told the late night television host that he’s not “done” as an NFL player. He’s still working out and feeling good.

“I’m feeling good right now,” Gronkowski said. “I’m happy where I’m at. You just never know, man. You just never know. You never know. I’m not totally done.”

Gronkowski retired from the NFL at an early age. His body had been through a lot, though, and the physical tolls outweighed his love for the game at the time. That love has to come back at a high level for him to return to the league.

“I like to stay in shape, but I’ve gotta get that feeling back,” Gronk added.

Perhaps Gronkowski will get that feeling back and we’ll see him on an NFL field in 2020.