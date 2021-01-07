Rob Gronkowski Reveals His Favorite Off-Field Tom Brady Memory

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have won a lot of games together on the football field, but what’s their best off-field memory?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end shared his favorite off-field Brady memory while speaking to reporters on Wednesday afternoon in anticipation of the NFL playoffs.

Tampa Bay is scheduled to face Washington in the Wild Card Round of the NFC playoffs on Saturday night.

Gronkowski revealed that his favorite off-field memory with Brady came at the Kentucky Derby. The star tight end said that he saw the quarterback take a shot of alcohol and appear to be disgusted with himself.

“I’m putting this alcohol in my body. How am I going to throw next week?” Gronkowski imitated Brady.

I’m just going to keep doing this every week from now on. Last week we got @TomBrady talking about @RobGronkowski getting ready for a GQ photoshoot. This week, we have Gronk talking about Tom doing a shot of Fireball at the Kentucky Derby. 🐎 pic.twitter.com/6AKB9QbBkY — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 6, 2021

Brady is a very well known health nut, so it’s not surprising to hear that he’s not the biggest fan of doing shots.

The Buccaneers won’t be doing much partying anytime soon, but they could next month if they make a deep run in the playoffs.

Tampa Bay is set to open its run at a possible Super Bowl berth on Saturday night. Kickoff against Washington is set for 8:15 p.m. E.T. on NBC.