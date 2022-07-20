Rob Gronkowski Won't Go Back To Football: Fans React

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As fun as it's been to speculate that Rob Gronkowski might have one more title run in him, it appears that the future Hall of Fame tight end has made peace with the idea that he doesn't.

Appearing on Good Morning America, Gronkowski stated point blank that he will not go back to football. In the three-minute segment, he made it clear that he's looking forward to retirement and would not return to the NFL even if his great friend Tom Brady asked him to.

"I won't go back to football. I'm all set," Gronkowski said.



NFL fans are sad to see that Gronkowski is making it clear that he's done for good. Some are shedding tears while others are glad to see that he's finally ready to hang up his cleats for good:

For the better part of a decade, Rob Gronkowski was the best tight end in the NFL this side of Tony Gonzalez. He recorded just under 10,000 receiving yards and 92 touchdowns, making five Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams in the process.

Gronkowski won four Super Bowls and appeared in several more - all with Tom Brady as his quarterback. He won three with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gronkowski will have no shortage of options for a second career if he truly is retired. He'll be a first ballot Hall of Famer for sure.

We wish Gronkowski the best of luck in his next career.