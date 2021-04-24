Look: Rob Gronkowski Sets World Record With Insane Catch

If any NFL player were to attempt this world record, it seems fitting that it’s Rob Gronkowski.

During a visit to his alma mater in Tucson this weekend, the fun-loving tight end set out to break the Guinness World Record for a catch dropped from the greatest height. Standing below a helicopter 600 feet in the air on the field of Arizona Stadium, the former Wildcat star snagged the bomb out of the sky.

Newly-hired senior advisor to the head coach and former Arizona/New England Patriots star, Tedy Bruschi, filmed the catch and the mob of current players that surrounded Gronk in celebration.

The reigning Super Bowl champ is in town to serve as an honorary coach for today’s Arizona spring game.

Gronk played two seasons with the Wildcats (2007-08), recording 75 catches, 1,197 yards and 16 touchdowns. His collegiate career was cut short after he suffered a serious back injury prior to his junior season. After undergoing surgery and recovering through the 2009 season, the TE was drafted by the Patriots in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft — and the rest is history.

Through 10 years in the league, the four-time All-Pro tight end has notched three Super Bowl victories and solidified himself as one of the greatest players to ever play the position.

The previous “highest catch” record was set at TCU back in 2017 when Tyler Toney caught a ball dropped from 563 feet for his “Dude Perfect” YouTube channel. Now four years later, it’s all Gronk.