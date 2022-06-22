Rob Gronkowski's Agent Doesn't Think He's Done Playing Football

All-time great tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from football on Tuesday.

This isn't the first time Gronk has retired from the NFL. And according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, it may not be his last.

In a text to NBC's ProFootballTalk, Rosenhaus had this to say:

“In my opinion he isn’t done,” Rosenhaus wrote. ” I would not be surprised to see him come back down the road.”

This message mirrors one he sent to ESPN's Adam Schefter earlier in the day. In that message, he suggested Gronk's return could come as early as sometime this coming season.

“It would not surprise me if Tom Brady calls him during the season to come back and Rob answers the call,” Rosenhaus said. “This is just my opinion but I wouldn’t be surprised if Rob comes back during the season or next season.”

This wouldn't be the first time Tom Brady brought his longtime teammate and friend out of retirement.

After a one-year retirement stint in 2019, Brady recruited his former New England TE to Tampa Bay for the Buccaneers' Super Bowl run in 2020. Gronk stayed on board for another successful season in 2021.

Whether Rosenhaus believes it's permanent or not, the 31-year-old tight end is retired after 11 outstanding NFL seasons — at least for now.