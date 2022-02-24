The Spun

Camille Kostek at the Billboard Music Awards.LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 01: (L-R) Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attend the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp)

When Tom Brady officially announced his retirement, the NFL world then began asking questions about Rob Gronkowski‘s NFL future. He’s going to retire just like Brady did, right? Not so fast, according to Camille Kostek, his girlfriend.

In speaking with TMZ Sports this week, Kostek said she doesn’t want Gronk to retire yet. She wants him to keep playing football.

“I would love to watch him play football some more,” said Kostek, who’s been dating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end for years, via TMZ Sports. “He knows that. I tell him.”

Gronkowski, however, may not want to play football next season considering he won’t be catching passes from Tom Brady anymore. The two have a strong relationship on and off the football field.

Kostek added that Gronkowski’s eventual decision will come down to his health, as it did when he came out of retirement to sign with the Buccaneers.

“He retired when he wasn’t feeling right,” Kostek said. “And he came back when he felt good. So, it’s really going to be, truly, like a gametime decision.”

So what will Rob Gronkowski do? He can retire. He can keep playing for the Buccaneers. The all-time great could even request a trade.

Some of Gronk’s decision could largely depend on the Bucs’ plans at the quarterback position. If they land a star that could convince Gronk to keep playing.

