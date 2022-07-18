Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Reveals If She Thinks He'll Stay Retired

In late June, tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL for the second time.

"I want to thank the whole entire first class Buccaneers organization for an amazing ride, trusting me to come back to play and help build a championship team," Gronkowski said in his statement. "I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field.

Though Gronkowski’s statement made it seem like he’s done with football for good, his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, isn’t so sure that’s the case.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Kostek admitted that she could see Gronkowski coming out of retirement - again.

“I am an honest lady, and honestly, in my heart, I didn’t feel like this one is a forever one. So, I think maybe he’ll come back again,” Kostek said.

Kostek continued: “I feel like him and Tom are just having fun like, ‘Retired, not retired, retired, not retired.’”

If Gronkowski doesn’t return, he’ll finish his NFL career with 621 catches for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns. His résumé consists of five Pro Bowl appearances and four Super Bowl titles.