Just moments ago, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred shared an encouraging update on the status of spring training.

In the midst of a lockout, it was previously believed Manfred and Co. would push back spring training and the 2022 season until a deal was reached. But according to Manfred, that won’t be necessary.

Manfred told reporters on Thursday that there has been no change in schedule in relation to spring training. That really can only mean one thing: a deal is close.

Fingers crossed.