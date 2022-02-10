The Spun

Rob Manfred Shares The Latest On Spring Training

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred looks on before Game 1 of the 2021 World Series.HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 26: Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred looks on prior to Game One of the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 26, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Just moments ago, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred shared an encouraging update on the status of spring training.

In the midst of a lockout, it was previously believed Manfred and Co. would push back spring training and the 2022 season until a deal was reached. But according to Manfred, that won’t be necessary.

Manfred told reporters on Thursday that there has been no change in schedule in relation to spring training. That really can only mean one thing: a deal is close.

Fingers crossed.

“The status of spring training is no change right now,” Rob Manfred says.

Unfortunately, nothing’s set in stone right now though. The next meeting is this Saturday, which could result in altering spring training schedules to account for delays related to the lockout.

Spring training is right around the corner. In fact, Manfred was expected to announce a delay in spring training today. It appears he’s still hopeful a deal can be struck.

