Just moments ago, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred shared an encouraging update on the status of spring training.
In the midst of a lockout, it was previously believed Manfred and Co. would push back spring training and the 2022 season until a deal was reached. But according to Manfred, that won’t be necessary.
Manfred told reporters on Thursday that there has been no change in schedule in relation to spring training. That really can only mean one thing: a deal is close.
Fingers crossed.
“The status of spring training is no change right now,” Rob Manfred says.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 10, 2022
Unfortunately, nothing’s set in stone right now though. The next meeting is this Saturday, which could result in altering spring training schedules to account for delays related to the lockout.
Spring training is right around the corner. In fact, Manfred was expected to announce a delay in spring training today. It appears he’s still hopeful a deal can be struck.