There was expected to be some big announcement made by Rob Manfred following Thursday’s meetings. However, he didn’t have anything too significant to say, and baseball fans are furious.
The only piece of good news is that spring training hasn’t been delayed – yet.
“The status of spring training is no change right now,” Rob Manfred says.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 10, 2022
“Manfred has no clue that spring training is supposed to start next week,” one fan said.
“Call me crazy but feels like zero chance spring training or the season starts on time,” another commented.
“No way Manfred saying the truth right now. No way,” a fan tweeted.
“Literally what was the reason for him to even talk today then,” one fan responded.
Manfred also announced there’s been an agreement on a universal DH. NL pitchers will no longer have to be at the plate.
Rob Manfred says the owners have officially accepted a universal DH while eliminating draft compensation for draft picks.
— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 10, 2022
Fans appear to have mixed feelings about the news.
“Well, there it is. I knew it was coming and I accepted it a long time ago but I’m still gonna miss the version of National league baseball I grew up with. Just how I feel,” a fan said.
“No more useless pitcher at bats immediately makes baseball better,” one fan tweeted.
Manfred will next speak on Saturday after another round of meetings.