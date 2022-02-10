The Spun

Rob Manfred Spoke To Media Today: MLB World Reacts

A closeup of MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 30: Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred speaks to the media prior to Game Three of the 2015 World Series between the New York Mets and the Kansas City Royals at Citi Field on October 30, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

There was expected to be some big announcement made by Rob Manfred following Thursday’s meetings. However, he didn’t have anything too significant to say, and baseball fans are furious.

The only piece of good news is that spring training hasn’t been delayed – yet.

“The status of spring training is no change right now,” Rob Manfred says.

“Manfred has no clue that spring training is supposed to start next week,” one fan said.

“Call me crazy but feels like zero chance spring training or the season starts on time,” another commented.

“No way Manfred saying the truth right now. No way,” a fan tweeted.

“Literally what was the reason for him to even talk today then,” one fan responded. 

Manfred also announced there’s been an agreement on a universal DH. NL pitchers will no longer have to be at the plate.

Fans appear to have mixed feelings about the news.

“Well, there it is. I knew it was coming and I accepted it a long time ago but I’m still gonna miss the version of National league baseball I grew up with. Just how I feel,” a fan said. 

“No more useless pitcher at bats immediately makes baseball better,” one fan tweeted. 

Manfred will next speak on Saturday after another round of meetings.

