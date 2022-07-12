Rob Riggle Is Reportedly Dating A Professional Athlete

Rob Riggle is reportedly dating a professional golfer.

According to TMZ Sports, Riggle is dating Kasia Kay after they went official on Instagram. They're also putting emojis in the captions for each other.

This is Riggle's first relationship since it was announced that he and his ex-wife Tiffany would be getting divorced back in 2020.

Riggle accused her of spying on him with a hidden camera and taking $28K.

He's known Kay for a long time and she even went on the show that Riggle co-hosts with Joe Tessitore, per TMZ. She appeared as a contestant on season 2 of ABC's "Holey Moley."

Hopefully, this relationship goes a lot smoother for Riggle.