Robbie Anderson Explains Baker Mayfield Tweet: NFL World Reacts

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 21: Carolina Panthers Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady talks to Robby Anderson #11 of the Carolina Panthers during the Carolina Panthers Training Camp at Bank of America Stadium on August 21, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson walked back his statement about Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield earlier this year on Wednesday.

Anderson wasn't a fan of the trade rumors surrounding the Panthers and Mayfield and didn't want him to be his quarterback (or so it seemed).

Anderson confirmed on Wednesday that the comment was just him supporting Sam Darnold.

“Just trying to be a good teammate to my quarterback. That’s it,” Anderson said (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). “Just trying to defend the guy who is my quarterback in a sense. You know what I’m saying? That’s it. I mean, that’s my quarterback. I’ve got to make him right and stand up for him.”

Fans don't think Anderson is telling the truth with this one.

If the Panthers do end up trading for Mayfield, it could be awkward at first, but he'd likely get over it since Mayfield is a better quarterback than Darnold.