Robbie Anderson Makes Minicamp Decision Amid Retirement Rumors

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 28: Robby Anderson #11 of the Carolina Panthers looks on before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images) Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

It appears Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson is saving retirement for another year.

Last week, Anderson tweeted that he's considering retirement. He quickly deleted the tweet, leading to speculation about his future.

It doesn't appear Anderson is going to be retiring anytime soon, though.

The veteran wideout posted a picture of his football locker on Monday, indicating he's attending the Panthers' minicamp.

Panthers insider David Newton adds this should put an end to retirement speculation.

"Again, this should end any speculation that Panthers WR Robbie Anderson might not be at mandatory camp Tuesday-Thursday," he said. "Either that or he came a long way just to take a picture."

As if one picture wasn't enough to use as evidence Anderson plans on playing this upcoming season, he also posted a picture of his new visor.

It's a pretty sweet look.

Last season, Anderson caught 53 passes for 519 yards and five touchdowns. A year prior he had a 1,000-yard-plus season, hauling in 95 passes for 1,096 yards.

Anderson should have another productive season for the Panthers later this fall.