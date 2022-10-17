Robbie Anderson Reacts To Getting Traded To The Cardinals

Robbie Anderson got his wish on Monday.

Less than 24 hours after being dismissed from the field, the Carolina Panthers have reportedly traded the former 1,000-yard receiver to the Arizona Cardinals, per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Anderson reacted to the trade news on Twitter.

If all goes according to plan, Anderson could be a nice boost to an Arizona offense that's largely struggled to break 20 points in all but two games.

Since coming over from the Jets, Anderson hasn't been able to follow-up his breakout 2020 season with the production many in Carolina has hoped for.

And after a heated argument with position coach Joe Dailey on Sunday, interim head coach Steve Wilks found the 29-year-old receiver to be more trouble than he was worth.

"No one is bigger than the team," Wilks said of Anderson after the game. "I'm not going to focus and put a lot of attention on one individual."