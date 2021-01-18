Robby Anderson Shares Honest Admission From His Jets’ Tenure

Through his first season with the Carolina Panthers in 2020, Robby Anderson has reclaimed his love for the game.

After going undrafted in 2016, Anderson was picked up by the Jets where he spent the first few years of his career. When his four-year tenure with New York ended in 2020, Anderson signed a two-year, $12 million contract with the Carolina Panthers.

The fifth-year wideout had a breakout year this past season, leading the Panthers in receptions (95) and collecting his first 1,000-yard season. Anderson finished the year with 1,096 yards and three touchdowns, second only to DJ Moore.

Recently, the newly-signed receiver opened up about his transition to Charlotte — calling it “one of the best decisions” he’s ever made. His happiness can be attributed to the positives in Carolina — but also the negatives he faced in New York.

“I just felt like a sense of peace being here,” Anderson said, per Alaina Getzenberg of the Charlotte Observer. “It was times when I was in New York that I honestly, I just didn’t, I felt like I was losing my love for football. It was days I wouldn’t even want to go to the building like I didn’t like feeling like that … there was just a lot of things. I just wasn’t genuinely happy there all the time.”

The Panthers culture was refreshing change for the former Temple receiver.

“And in Carolina, it just felt like a new breath of air for me and I just [felt] at a real peace,” Anderson said. “I felt comfortable. Like I actually liked Charlotte. I was excited to go to work every day and get better and just enjoy even though things weren’t always 100 percent how we would want them to be, but I still was happy being there and still enjoyed it.”

As a top wideout option in Carolina, Robby Anderson has more opportunity than ever to show his talents. He hopes the best is yet to come.

“I definitely know that I’m capable of much more and I feel like I’m starting to approach the prime of my career,” Anderson said. “But I definitely think that was an example of what’s to come and what I’m capable of doing, God willing.”

Anderson’s solid year came in spite of a poor 5-11 record for the Panthers. Although, his former Jets team faired far worse — finishing the year at 2-14.