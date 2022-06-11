CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 21: Carolina Panthers Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady talks to Robby Anderson #11 of the Carolina Panthers during the Carolina Panthers Training Camp at Bank of America Stadium on August 21, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

After six seasons in the NFL, 29-year-old wide receiver Robby Anderson is "thinking about" retiring from football.

"Ain’t gone lie Thinking bout Retiring…" he wrote on Twitter Saturday.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this message from the veteran wideout.

Many fans referenced the fact that Anderson has played with QB Sam Darnold for the majority of his NFL career.

"Couldn’t handle another season with Darnold," one wrote.

"He saw the QB depth chart and Sam Darnold was the one on top," another added.

Anderson is coming off the least productive season of his NFL career. Through 17 games and 16 starts, the Panthers wideout reeled in 53 catches for a career-low 519 yards and five touchdowns.

The year prior in 2020 (his first season with Carolina), Anderson logged his best NFL season. With Teddy Bridgewater at the starting QB position, the former undrafted free agent snagged 95 receptions for a career-high 1,096 yards.

Earlier this offseason, Anderson made headlines when he openly opposed the idea of the Panthers signing Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Anderson is slated to have a $1.035 million base salary for the 2022 season.