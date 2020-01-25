The Spun

Former NBA Player, Illinois Star Robert Archibald Found Dead At 39

Robert Archibald playing for the Illinois Fighting Illini.27 Nov 2001: Robert Archibald #21 of the Illinois Fighting Illini moves to guard Tahj Holden #45 of the Maryland Terrapins during the game at Cole Field House in College Park, Maryland. The Terrapins defeated the Fighting Illini 76-63.Mandatory Credit: Doug Pensinger/Allsport

The Illinois basketball community received sad news on Friday. Former center Robert Archibald, who played for the team from 1998-2002 and helped them win two Big Ten titles, was found dead at the age of just 39.

Archibald played for head coach Bill Self and was a key member through one of the program’s best eras. He was eventually drafted in the second round of the 2002 NBA Draft.

Archibald played for the Memphis Grizzlies, the Phoenix Suns, the Orlando Magic and the Toronto Raptors. He also played for the Great Britain national team and a number of European club teams. He was born in Scotland.

Pau Gasol, a former teammate of Archibald’s, posted a heartfelt tribute to him on Twitter.

Illinois confirmed the news on Friday. There has been no cause of death released yet.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Archibald’s family and friends and the Illinois basketball community.


