Former NBA Player, Illinois Star Robert Archibald Found Dead At 39

The Illinois basketball community received sad news on Friday. Former center Robert Archibald, who played for the team from 1998-2002 and helped them win two Big Ten titles, was found dead at the age of just 39.

Archibald played for head coach Bill Self and was a key member through one of the program’s best eras. He was eventually drafted in the second round of the 2002 NBA Draft.

Archibald played for the Memphis Grizzlies, the Phoenix Suns, the Orlando Magic and the Toronto Raptors. He also played for the Great Britain national team and a number of European club teams. He was born in Scotland.

Pau Gasol, a former teammate of Archibald’s, posted a heartfelt tribute to him on Twitter.

Muy duro y triste. Ha fallecido @RobertArchibald, excompañero en los @memgrizz. Mucha fuerza a su familia y amigos.

DEP, Robert🙏🏻😞 Sad, very sad. @RobertArchibald, former teammate on the @memgrizz, has passed away. My thoughts are with his family and friends.

RIP, Robert🙏🏻😞 pic.twitter.com/8ENJ4ZZc21 — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 25, 2020

Illinois confirmed the news on Friday. There has been no cause of death released yet.

We’ve lost a member of our #Illini family much too soon. RIP, Arch. pic.twitter.com/UuZUj5AFmc — Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 24, 2020

Our thoughts and prayers are with Archibald’s family and friends and the Illinois basketball community.