Robert Griffin III Calls Out Playoff Committee Over Latest Rankings

ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III wasn't pleased with a couple decisions made by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee in this week's rankings.

Like fans all over the college football world, RG3 took a shot at the committee's choice to rank a two-loss LSU team ahead of one-loss USC — and two-loss Alabama ahead of one-loss Clemson.

Griffin called out the committee's "SEC bias" in these rankings.

"The Committee really showing that SEC bias with 9-2 LSU over 10-1 USC and 9-2 Alabama ahead of 10-1 Clemson," he wrote on Twitter after Tuesday's rankings release.

The committee gave LSU the No. 5 spot ahead of No. 6 USC. The Tigers notched losses to Florida State and Tennessee, but have wins over Alabama and Ole Miss. USC's only loss of the year came against Utah, but the Trojans have just one ranked win on the season.

Clemson's lone loss of the year came in blowout fashion to the now-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Crimson Tide's two losses this year came by a combined four points.

