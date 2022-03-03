Late last year, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III announced his intentions to publish a book called “Surviving Washington,” which was set to highlight his experiences with sexual harassment and “medical mismanagement” within the now-Washington Commander organization — “one of the most dysfunctional franchises in all of sports.”

According to recent reports, this tell-all book is no longer in the works.

Robert Griffin III's tell-all book about his time in D.C. "Surviving Washington" is no longer in the works. https://t.co/LbdPLC7f9i — The Team 980 (@team980) March 3, 2022

Fans from around the NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

Many seem to believe RGIII was paid off to not expose any more of the franchise’s past transgressions.

“If the book is not coming out then you can be sure he was paid off by someone and/or he was made promises in his career after football This book did not just go away. That’s for sure!!! This was a money grab all the way and the only thing that stops it from coming out is money,” one wrote.

“This literally screams somebody paid me money to not publish or guaranteed to ruin my career if published,” another added.

“Wonder if Robert is going to jump on here and explain why the book is no longer in the works like he did when he promoted it…better yet, I wonder if he’ll be HONEST ( as unlikely as it is ) and say why the book is no longer in the works,” another said.

Griffin has since deleted a promotional video for the book from his Twitter account. The pre-order link on Simon & Schuster’s website, the book’s publishing company, is also dead.