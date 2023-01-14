Robert Griffin III Fires Back At Michael Vick Over Lamar Jackson Comment

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 15: Robert Griffin III stands on the field prior to the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Iowa State Cyclones at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

ESPN's Robert Griffin III didn't care for some of Michael Vick and others comments on Lamar Jackson's knee injury this weekend.

Appearing on FOX's pregame show ahead of the Saturday slate of games, Vick told Jackson: "Put a brace on it, let's go... I played a whole season on a sprained MCL." RGIII fired back with a subtweet after hearing what the legendary mobile QB had to say.

"Anyone saying Lamar Jackson should just 'brace it up and go play' REGARDLESS of the extent of his knee injury needs to get their head out of their ass," Griffin said.

If anyone knows what it's like to do that it's RGIII.

In the 2013 playoffs, an injured Robert Griffin braced up his knee and had the then-Washington Redskins up 14-0 on the Legion of Boom before his knee gave way and ended his promising career as we knew it.

Jackson has been out since Week 13 with a PCL sprain that remains "unstable," leaving his status in jeopardy for Sunday's wild card game vs. the division rival Bengals.

Cincinnati is favored by more than a touchdown without Lamar in the lineup.