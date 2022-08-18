Robert Griffin III Furious With The Deshaun Watson Decision

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 30: Robert Griffin III speaks onstage during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

The NFL and Deshaun Watson agreed to an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine for his violations of the league's personal conduct policy. Many people have taken exception to the seemingly light punishment and Robert Griffin III is no exception.

Taking to Twitter, Griffin admonished the NFL for what he described as failing to learn from its "ugly history on standing up for women." He believes that the punishment does not fit the accused crime and called the ruling "sickening."

"The NFL had an opportunity to show it had learned from its ugly history on standing up for Women with this Deshaun Watson case and IT FAILED. 11 games and a 5 million dollar fine doesn’t fit what he was accused of doing and found to have done by Judge Sue L. Robinson. Sickening," Griffin wrote.

Griffin is hardly alone in that sentiment as you can tell by the reaction. His tweet has over 5,000 likes and 1,000 retweets in about an hour.

Some NFL fans don't want to hear Griffin's criticism though.

A few are saying that the NFL shouldn't have given Watson a longer suspension due to a lack of evidence.

It's a difficult situation to navigate to be sure and harder still to pin down the real truth.

One thing we can say is that this decision is hardly the acceptable punishment that the NFL was hoping for.